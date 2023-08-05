FANCY FARM, KY — People from all over the state of Kentucky are flocking to Graves County for the 143rd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.
The event is known for its fiery political speeches, which are set to begin at 2 p.m.
Democratic and Republican candidates on the ballot in November will be speaking, including Gov. Andy Beshear and his GOP challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Download this document to see the full list of confirmed speakers as of Wednesday and the order in which they will be speaking:
