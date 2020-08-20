(NBC News) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage tonight at the Democratic National Convention to make the case for his presidential bid.
It comes one night after his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, stepped into history as the first Black woman and the first Indian American on a major party ticket.
The daughter of immigrants made the case against injustice.
"There is no vaccine for racism. We've got to do the work," Harris said.
She also took time to focus on Biden's opponent, President Trump.
"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said.
Former President Barrack Obama also offered a sharp rebuke of Trump.
"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't, and the consequences of that failure are severe," Mr. Obama said, adding a plea to turn out to vote. "Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy."
