Watch live coverage of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Pre-debate coverage starts at 6 p.m. Central Time. A network special report begins at 7 p.m., and the debate begins at 8 p.m.
(NBC News) — With the candidates arriving in Nashville and the plexiglass barriers in place, the stage is set for a presidential debate like no other.
It's the last chance before election day for President Trump and Joe Biden to make their case to tens of millions of Americans looking for the clear policy discussion lacking in the last chaotic debate.
Amid questions over whether the president will soften his tone, instead he's choosing to pick a fight with CBS News.
The White House released its own recording of a '60 Minutes' interview the president claims showed "bias, hatred and rudeness."
The network, in return, defended what it calls "full, fair and contextual reporting," releasing a preview clip in which President Trump cited the economy, over coronavirus, as his top domestic priority.
CBS also released part of a companion interview with Biden, who has avoided answering whether he supports adding justices to the Supreme Court, now saying he wants a bipartisan commission to study court reform and keep the high court from becoming a political football.
