The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities.
This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles.
Tonight's event is being held at the Paducah EXPO Center from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it's free to attend. Donations are highly encouraged!
When you donate to the Lions Club Telethon of Stars, you're helping meet critical needs in your community. Several local organizations benefit from your donation, including: The Lily Pad at Easterseals, Easterseals Adult Services, UTM infant stimulation and Coleman Tri-County services.
See the graphic below for a full line-up of this evening's event! If you want to donate but can't make it to the Expo Center this evening, consider making a donation by clicking here and choosing "make a contribution."