PADUCAH — A memorial celebration for the late Albert Jones is being held Thursday afternoon in Paducah, with Gov. Andy Beshear is among those set to honor his legacy. The former Paducah mayor, state lawmaker and legal titan died in February at the age of 91.
Bryant Law Center is presenting "A Tribute to the Life of Albert Jones" from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, at Albert Jones Park in Paducah. Local 6 will be there, and live streaming coverage will begin at 11:45 a.m.
Jones was a Paducah native and star high school athlete who earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky before embarking on a career that included a long stint as a McCracken County commonwealth's attorney, a U.S. attorney, state lawmaker and Paducah mayor. He was also a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at one point, investigating mob activity in Las Vegas.
In addition to the governor, speakers will include Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, state Sen. Dorsey Ridley, Chief Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham. The 101st Airborne Division Brass Quintet and the Paducah Tilghman High School Another Shade Of Blue choir will perform.