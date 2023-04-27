MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The AGC Tech Student of the Year Banquet is about to begin at Marshall County High School.
The event set to begin sometime after 6 p.m. Thursday.
The banquet is held to honor top high school students learning at technical centers in west Kentucky.
AGC of Western Kentucky's Tech Student of the Week is published each week in the Paducah Sun. Click here to see the Student of the Week articles.
Each school will name a Student of the Year, and an overall winner will be named.
