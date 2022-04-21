MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The AGC Tech Student of the Year Banquet is about to begin at Marshall County High School.
The event, which is being held at the Shadowen Performing Arts Center, is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The banquet is held to honor top high school students learning at technical centers in west Kentucky.
AGC of Western Kentucky's Tech Student of the Week is published each week in the Paducah Sun. Click here to see the Student of the Week articles.
Those who were named Students of the Week for the 2021-22 school year are listed below. Each school will name a Student of the Year, and an overall winner will be named.
Ballard County Career and Technical Center
- Rawlin Brooking, industrial maintenance, Jan. 7
- Lyndon Schnaare, welding, March 18
- Tyler Todd, industrial maintenance, Feb. 18
Caldwell County Regional Career Center
- Ethan Curnel, carpentry, Oct. 1
- Shyanna Ennis, carpentry, Feb. 4
- Shaye Goddard, auto tech, Oct. 15
- Briana Hall, welding, Oct. 29
- Jordan Ladd, plumbing tech, March 11
Four Rivers Career Academy
- Parker Carson, welding, Dec. 3
Marshall County Technical Center
- Jackson Boone, carpentry, Dec. 24
- Dustin Duckett, welding, Sept. 17
- Brady Gore, electricity, Nov. 19
- Luke Jones, carpentry, March 3
- Kolt Riley, electricity, Feb. 11
- Kyler Roberts, welding, Jan. 21
- Josh Rushing, auto tech, Dec. 10
- Alex Shaverin, electricity, April 8
Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center
- Luke Beck, machine tool, Jan. 14
- Caleb Cornwell, electricity, April 1
- Hunter Hays, electricity, Jan. 28
- Cheyenne Pender, carpentry, Feb. 25
- Isaac Shelton, carpentry, Feb. 25
- Ethan Story, electricity, Sept. 24
Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center
- Brice McClure, welding, Dec. 31
- William Mitchum, carpentry, Nov. 26
- Dylan Price, auto tech, Nov. 5
- Ben Thompson, electricity, Oct. 8
Paducah Area Technical Center
- Jarren Hines, welding, March 30
- Ethan Lindsey, welding, Nov. 12
For more information about AGC of Western Kentucky, click here.