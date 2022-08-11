WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland will make first comments on the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
top story
WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland makes first public statement on Mar-a-Lago search
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
87°
Mostly Cloudy
87° / 68°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
- 3 people died and 39 homes were damaged after house explosion in Indiana
- Semitrailer turns over in Kentucky, spills beer
- State police re-examining 37-year-old cold case in Hickman County
- State police investigating death of Carbondale mayor's wife
- Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
- Hundreds of tips helped police identify and charge 'primary suspect' in killings of Muslim men, police say. Now they're searching for motive
- With the cost of ingredients and packaging affecting menu prices, inflation impacts local businesses
- Kentucky man charged with child pornography possession and distribution
- Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.