(NBC News) — Watch live coverage as officials hold a briefing on the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting that killed seven people and injured 38 others at a Fourth of July parade. The briefing is expected to begin around 3:15 p.m. CT.
A seventh person has died following the Monday mass shooting.
Officials confirmed the death Tuesday but had no other details concerning the latest victim.
A suspect in the case, Robert E. Crimo III, was taken into custody hours after the shooting.
Police say charges are expected to be announced soon.