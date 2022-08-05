FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
Charity Blanton
