Gov. Andy Beshear is in Louisville Wednesday to ceremonially sign two bills aimed at helping children who've been abused or neglected.
The governor will sign Senate Bill 8, which aims to give children who've been abused, neglected or exploited the support, protection and services they need. The bill amends state statute to create consistent definitions of child abuse and neglect, establishes new membership of the State Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board and expands the rights of children in the foster care system. The bill also includes prevention services aiming to keep more families together.
Beshear will also ceremonially sign House Bill 263. The measure makes first-degree criminal abuse of a victim younger than 12 a class B felony. The crime was previously classified as a class C felony.
The ceremony will be held at the Family & Children’s Place – Kosair Charities Child Advocacy Center in Louisville at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT. Joining Beshear for the event will be, House Speaker David Osborne, Sen. Julie Raque Adams, Family and Children's Place CEO and President Pam Darnall, Kosair Charities board chair Kenneth Reiss and Voices of the Commonwealth chair Tamara Vest.
The governor officially signed Senate Bill 8 into law on April 1. He officially signed House Bill 263 on March 25.