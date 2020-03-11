BREAKING UPDATE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there were no new positive coronavirus test results in the state on Wednesday.
The governor said the state lab tested 11 cases, resulting in 10 negative results and one inconclusive result.
Beshear also said the Jefferson County resident being treated for the virus has been discharged from the hospital in good condition, and is continuing to self-isolate at home.
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give another update regarding the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Central Time at the Capitol in Frankfort.
In a previous announcement given Wednesday morning, Beshear announced he is closing all state prisons to visitors and asking county jailers to put the same restrictions in place. He also recommended that churches across the state cancel services this weekend, and that businesses should institute work-from-home precautions to get ahead of the virus.
As of Tuesday, there are eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky. In the United States as a whole, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 1,000. As the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread internationally, the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared that the crisis is now a pandemic.
