FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear is giving an update on the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that has claimed at least 37 lives.
WATCH LIVE: Beshear gives eastern Kentucky flood update
Tags
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
78°
Cloudy
80° / 75°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police raid gas station in Metropolis, Illinois
- WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russian court of drug-smuggling, sentenced to 9 years
- Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
- Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
- Illinois GOP candidate running for governor faces backlash for comparing abortion to the holocaust
- Schools prepare for the start of the year amid several challenges
- Pritzker announces $17.5 million in investments for Rend Lake improvements
- NFL, wanting a harsher penalty, says it will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
- Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges
- Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.