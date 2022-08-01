MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is addressing the ongoing recovery efforts in Mayfield following December's tornado. He's speaking at the Mayfield Rotary Club.
top story
Watch Live: Beshear Speaking at Mayfield Rotary Club
Charity Blanton
Videos
