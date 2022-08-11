FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update on Thursday at 11:30 CDT.
Beshear is expected to update Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements, and the state's response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update on Thursday at 11:30 CDT.
Beshear is expected to update Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements, and the state's response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah