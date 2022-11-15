FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement on medical marijuana in Kentucky at 1 p.m. CDT.
WATCH LIVE: Beshear will sign executive order on medical marijuana
Charity Blanton
Videos
