Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden addresses the National League of Cities at their Congressional City Conference.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown .The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 39.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
63°
Sunny
63° / 41°
- Local firefighter recovering after being crushed by semi
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
- Russia has requested military assistance from China in Ukraine, US official says
- A 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says, but the company is working on a shot to handle all variants
- Paducah man wanted in connection with murder investigation turns himself in to police
- Avian influenza confirmed in Illinois backyard poultry
- Murray State to face San Francisco in NCAA Tournament, Kentucky looming
- Woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine arrested in McCracken County
- Katt Williams abruptly ends Nashville show because of bomb threat, venue says
- McCracken County's Thomas commits to Murray State
