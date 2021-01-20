WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s team has started moving into the White House. The building began humming again with activity a few hours after Biden’s inauguration Wednesday as staff for the new president started moving into their offices, unpacking belongings and getting the badges that grant them easy access to the property.
New press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that she was “in the building and ready to get to work.” Psaki has scheduled the new administration’s first White House press briefing, which is expected to begin at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
Biden signed a flurry of executive orders, some overturning actions by former President Donald Trump, once he got to the Oval Office.
The White House had been largely emptied out of staff after Trump flew to Florida on Wednesday morning, skipping his successor’s swearing-in.