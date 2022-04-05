Watch live coverage as President Biden, former President Obama and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act and efforts to lower health care costs.
WATCH LIVE: Biden and Obama on Affordable Care Act
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
68°
Mostly Cloudy
68° / 52°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah Planning Commission approves Lion's Den Lane business rezoning
- Guns in Kentucky courtrooms: New bill would allow lawyers to carry a concealed weapon
- Kansas beats North Carolina to earn its 4th NCAA men's basketball championship
- Burger King accused of false advertising in lawsuit alleging Whoppers are too small
- Tennessee death row inmate: Unknown DNA on weapon
- Two arrested on weapons charges in Carbondale
- Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
- US tested hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet to avoid escalating tensions with Russia
- Skilled workers needed in Mayfield after December tornado
- Man charged with second-degree assault in Paducah stabbing that sent victim to hospital
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.