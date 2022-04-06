Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference. The President is expected to announce new sanctions on Russia in response to war crimes allegedly committed in a Ukrainian suburb.
WATCH LIVE: Biden announces latest Russia sanctions
