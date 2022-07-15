President Joe Biden is delivering remarks from his hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
(NBC News) — President Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Friday at the start of a trip in which Washington wants to reset ties with the oil-producing kingdom.
The president first sat down with King Salman, the 86-year-old monarch who has suffered from poor health, including two hospitalizations this year.
Then he participated in a broader meeting, including Prince Mohammed, the presumed heir to the throne who is known by his initials MBS.
The crown prince greeted Biden as he arrived at the royal palace where the two leaders exchanged a fist bump, avoiding the potentially harmful optics of a handshake.
The president had sought to distance himself ahead of the trip from the crown prince, who the U.S. intelligence community concluded was behind the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
During his 2020 campaign for the White House, Biden had pledged to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" because of Khashoggi's killing and other human rights abuses.
But as the de facto leader of the conservative kingdom, the crown prince is central to Biden's wider foreign policy agenda of countering the growing nuclear threat from Iran, improving relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors, and increasing global oil production.
Earlier in the day, the president became the first American leader to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, signaling warming ties between the two Middle East nations as they find common cause against regional threats from Iran.
The United States now seeks closer ties with the kingdom to bolster security in the region as Iran’s nuclear development continues unabated, and to secure additional energy supplies amid global tightening due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The president’s visit to the red sea port city will include his participation in a meeting of the six gulf cooperation council nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.
Earlier Friday, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to "all air carriers," signaling the end of its long-standing ban on Israeli flights overflying its territory — a key step toward normalization between the two Mideast nations.