(NBC News) — Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on supply chains and infrastructure during a visit to Pittsburgh. A bridge collapsed Friday, just hours before the president's visit.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A bridge spanning a ravine collapsed in Pittsburgh, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a bus.
The collapse early Friday came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
Authorities say there were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down just before 7 a.m. A commuter bus fell along with the bridge when it collapsed.