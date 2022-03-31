Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on his administrations efforts to reduce gas and energy prices.
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on reducing gas prices
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
47°
Cloudy
47° / 43°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Milk cartons filled with sanitizer served to students at N.J. preschool and kindergarten center
- Fire burns Mayfield home
- Academy initiates 'disciplinary proceedings' against Will Smith over Oscars incident
- Paducah police searching for missing teenage girl
- Chris Rock says he's still 'processing' getting slapped by Will Smith at Oscars
- Law enforcement continues search for evidence after human remains found in Mount Vernon
- Rain, wind hits Local 6 region
- Section of US 68 blocked by downed power pole in Marshall County
- Man arrested on meth trafficking charge in McCracken County
- Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.