MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border. Biden says an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.
Biden made the remarks Tuesday at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the U.S. and NATO rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe. But the U.S. and NATO have agreed to discuss a range of security measures that Russia had previously proposed.
During his remarks Tuesday afternoon, Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”