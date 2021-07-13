In Philadelphia Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave his strongest condemnation yet of new voting restrictions passed in Republican-led states.
This, as a group of Texas Democrats fled their state to stop similar laws from passing.
More than 50 Texas state representatives spent the day at the Capitol — not in Austin, but in Washington, denying Texas Republicans a quorum and a chance to pass tough new voting laws opponents contend will make it harder for minorities to vote in the lone star state.
"We are not going to buckle to the big lie in the state of Texas,” State Rep. Rafael Achia said.
Republicans voted to order the wayward Democrats back to the state capitol.
"Once they step back into Texas, they will be arrested and brought to the Texas Capitol, and we will be conducting business,” Gov. Greg Abbot said.
Critics are singling out new ID requirements for mail-in voting and the prohibition of some early voting options like 24-hour and drive-in voting.
Texas Democrats can't stop the changes, and are looking to Washington, where Congress is wrestling over national voting rights legislation.
"We are so hopeful that Congress will hear us, and step up to the plate to do something that they may only have the power to do,” State Rep. Ann Johnson said.
"The big lie is just that: a big lie," Biden said in Philadelphia Tuesday, referring to false claims regarding election integrity.
It comes as Biden issued his most forceful warning about new voting restrictions passed in at least 17 states.
"The denial of full and free and fair elections is the most un-American thing that any of us can imagine,” Biden said. “The most undemocratic, the most unpatriotic — yet sadly, not unprecedented.”
The president has been facing increasing democratic pressure to be more vocal about voting rights, since his party doesn't have enough votes to pass new voter protections on their own.
The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Democrats who fled Texas sometime this week, but wouldn't say whether Biden will meet with them, too. But a spokesperson said the president "applauds their courage."