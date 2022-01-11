Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers a speech on efforts to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of U.S. elections. The speech is set to begin around 2:50 p.m. CT Tuesday.
ATLANTA (NBC News) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a long-awaited speech Tuesday while on a trip to Georgia on the urgency of passing federal voting rights bills. The speech comes as congressional democrats increasingly prioritize ballot box protections and advocates grow frustrated over stalled legislation.
The president will deliver his remarks at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, the oldest and largest association of historically black colleges and universities.
He also will lay a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before visiting the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King used to preach and where democratic senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock is now a pastor.
The president departed the White House Tuesday morning, and he answered a few questions before boarding Marine 1.
A reporter asked the president if he is insulted that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is skipping his speech.
“I'm insulted you'd ask the question,” Biden said. “I spoke to Stacey this morning. We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up, I'm going to be – I talked with her at length this morning, We're all on the same page, and everything's fine.”
Biden was also asked what he risks politically by putting so much on the line for voting rights, considering Republican opposition in the Senate.
“I risk not saying what I believe; that's what I risk. This is one of those defining moments. It really is. People are going to be judged – where were they before, and where were they after the vote? History's going to judge you, it's that consequential. And the risk is making sure people understand just how important this is -- just how important this is,” Biden said.
The president is expected to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation during his speech Tuesday.