top story WATCH LIVE: Biden Introduces Justice Department Nominees NBC Jan 7, 2021 Jan 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (NBC) — President-elect Joe Biden is giving remarks about Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol and is also announcing his Justice Department team. He is expected to start speaking at 12:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Executive Branch Of The United States Government Joe Biden Joe Biden 2020 Presidential Campaign Presidential Transition Of Joe Biden President Department Of Justice Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 38°F Cloudy 38°F / 34°F Photo Galleries Weather Window Photos Dog Walking Weather Photos Local seniors opening your cards of comfort Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPresident Trump releases statement after Congress certifies election resultsCrash involving two semitrailers results in death in Ballard CountyNew Illinois congresswoman: 'Hitler was right on one thing'The Latest: Schumer urges Cabinet to oust TrumpBrookport, Illinois, water system to be cut off for 8 hours a day for next weekBREAKING: Congress certifies Biden's Electoral College winIllinois State Police respond to threat at Du Quoin headquartersDonald Trump should be removed from office to preserve democracy, business leaders sayKentucky reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one dayPaducah, McCracken leaders discuss vaccination plans Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.