Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate Americans and their allies.
Biden administration officials say the president will stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport and withdrawing remaining U.S. forces from the country.
In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday relayed that decision to the Group of Seven nations, or G-7, CNN reports.
Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman has said the group will not accept any extension of that deadline. The Associated Press reports that Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday claimed that life is returning to normal in Afghanistan, but that chaos at the Kabul airport continues to be a problem. The Taliban said it is "not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore."
Tuesday afternoon, two U.S. defense officials said the first US troops have started leaving Afghanistan.