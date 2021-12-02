Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on new measures to combat Covid-19 and the omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.
WATCH LIVE: Biden on Covid-19 omicron variant
- Evan Beebe
-
- Updated
Evan Beebe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Sunny
70°F / 46°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Official 2021-2022 Local Winter Outlook
- Police arrest suspect charged in deadly shooting at Humboldt High School
- Alec Baldwin: 'I didn't pull the trigger' of gun on 'Rust' set
- One judge's ruling blocks vaccine mandate for federal contractors in 3 states, another's blocks mandate for health care workers nationwide
- 1 person killed in shooting that broke out during high school basketball game in Humboldt, Tennessee
- Kentucky Treasurer Allison Balls reminds state residents to utilize Unclaimed Property Fund
- Facebook lifts Kyle Rittenhouse restrictions, including searches and praise
- Official: Michigan teen discussed killing students in video
- SIU students push back against administration in wake of gun violence
- Graves County Sheriff: Stolen ATV’s and vehicles valued at $200,000 seized from Mississippi theft ring
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.