Watch President Joe Biden deliver remarks on U.S. efforts to correct supply chain issues. This news conference comes after President Biden met with business leaders to address global transportation supply chain bottlenecks.
WATCH LIVE: Biden on U.S. supply chain
- WPSD Staff
