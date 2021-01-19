Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris participate in a memorial event to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
The memorial will honor the 400,000 or more Americans who have died because of the pandemic with 400 lights at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Biden will be joined by his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, will deliver the invocation, and gospel singer Yolanda Adams will perform "Hallelujah." Michigan nurs Lori Marie Key will sing "Amazing Grace."