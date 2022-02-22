Watch live coverage as President Biden gives an update on diplomatic efforts amid Russia's buildup of forces at the Ukrainian border.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kentucky... Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 34.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to 43.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall to 43.2 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.5 feet Thursday, March 03. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&
