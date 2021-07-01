Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks after meeting with first responders and families of the victims of the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
SURFSIDE, FL (NBC News) — President Joe Biden met with first responders who've been sifting through the rubble of a collapsed condo building, in a desperate search for victims, in Florida.
Biden introduced himself as "Jill’s husband" while greeting the group in surfside.
He thanked the firefighters, and other first responders, for their tireless work in the search for 145 people who are still unaccounted for since the tower fell one week ago today.
This, as news comes Thursday that their painstaking search is on pause amid safety concerns over the stability of the part of the building which is currently still standing.