WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Centers for Disease Control expect to lift restrictions on vaccinated Americans.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the change during a news briefing Thursday afternoon at the White House.
The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor area, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But, it will help ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.
MORE DETAILS: WATCH: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors, CDC says