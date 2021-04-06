Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans.
All American adults should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.
President Joe Biden is expected to slide up the date he expects all states will allow every American adult to get the vaccine.
That's nearly two weeks earlier than the original plan, which would've made the vaccine available to all on May 1.
Most states have already announced plans to open up the vaccine to everyone by April 19.
The president is also expected to announce that the U.S. has administered 150 million shots in the first 75 days of his administration.
He'll make comments on vaccinations efforts later this afternoon at the White House.
Biden is scheduled to visit a vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.