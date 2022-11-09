WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about the midterm election later Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength against Republicans in Tuesday's races.
Biden watched the returns from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates.
His presidency is set for profound changes no matter what the midterm elections finally show. Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, and White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress.