CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a city ordinance on disorderly conduct that aims to protect patients and staff going into and out of medical facilities that provide abortion services.
The amendment council members plan to vote on during Tuesday's meeting centers around the type of conduct allowed within a 50-foot radius of entrances of hospitals, medical clinics and other health care facilities.
Within that specific area, people could be charged with disorderly conduct if they knowingly come within eight feet of an individual without their consent to hand them a leaflet or handbill, display a sign to them or engage in "oral protest, education, or counseling with such other person in the public way."
People could also be charged if they use force, threats or physical obstruction to injure, intimidate or interfere or attempt to injury, intimidate or interfere will anyone entering or leaving a health care facility.
The ordinance says the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health — which overturned the federal right to abortion, leaving abortion rights up to each state — and the subsequent rise in media and political attention to the issue led to "an increase in activism and opposition from groups opposing abortion access."
It notes that the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act "prohibits intentional property damage and the use of force or threat of force to injure, intimidate, or interfere with someone entering a healthcare facility."
Additionally, the ordinance says clinical staff at women's reproductive health care providers and their patients have reported "frequent acts of intimidation, threats, and interference from individuals protesting abortion access and services," and that the city finds it necessary to provide more protection for people seeking health care services, including abortion services and other reproductive health care, to keep those patients safe.
In an email to Local 6, Melissa Barreca, a spokesperson for the anti-abortion group Coalition Life, claims the amendment "could have far-reaching unintended consequences." Coalition Life engages in the type of conduct described in the amendment. According to the organization's website, it organizes volunteers to stand on sidewalks in front of clinics offering abortion services to try to "counsel" women against having abortions.
Download this document to read the ordinance. The amendment is listed under paragraph H of Exhibit A.
Download this document to read the meeting agenda for Jan. 10, 2023.