PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a political forum for candidates running for Paducah mayor and Kentucky House District 3.
The forum will be held during the chamber's virtual Power in Partnership breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.
WPSD Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner will serve as moderator for both the mayoral forum and the House candidate forum.
The candidates in the Paducah mayor's race are George Bray, Richard Abraham and write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas.
For the House District 3 race, it's Republican incumbent Randy Bridges and Democratic challenger Corbin Snardon. Bridges was elected to his first term in 2018, and Snardon is the assistant principal at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
The forum will be broadcast live from the Commerce Center.
The event will air on Local 6 Classic, which is channel 6.3, and Local 6 will stream the forums live online.
You can also attend the event via Zoom. You can register to attend using the video chat app at paducahchamber.org.