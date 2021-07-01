Watch former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker launch another campaign for the U.S. Senate. If Booker receives the Democrat nomination he will hope to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul next year.
WATCH LIVE: Charles Booker announces run for U.S Senate
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
