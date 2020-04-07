Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Central Time, NBC News will host a "Coronavirus Pandemic" special report."
Tune in as NBC News’ Lester Holt hosts live, special coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic with real-time information on what viewers need to know. You can watch the special live on Local 6, or right here at wpsdlocal6.com.
The latest reporting on COVID-19 from NBC News and MSNBC’s worldwide team of correspondents is available on NBCNews.com. Additionally, the dedicated 24/7 live-blog includes the latest updates every few minutes from the network’s medical, business, political and investigative reporters.