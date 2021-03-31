Watch the Derek Chauvin trial livestream above and get updates below as witnesses testify in the murder trial in George Floyd's death.
Witness who sold Floyd cigarettes said he appeared under the influence, received fake $20 bill
Convenience store surveillance footage of George Floyd inside Cup Foods before his death played as a store employee testified on the third day of witness testimony in the Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Wednesday.
Christopher Martin, 19, is the first witness to testify who spoke to Floyd on May 25. Surveillance footage from inside the store of Floyd casually walking into Cup Foods was shown to the public for the first time.
Police were called to the convenience store last May after an employee alleged that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Martin took the stand after Genevieve Hansen. The firefighter, who was off-duty when she came across Floyd and police, testified that she was not allowed to give him aid. Her responses to questions from Chauvin's attorneys prompted the judge to warn her on Tuesday, "Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel."
A $20 bill's 'blue pigment' touched off fatal chain of events, witness says
"Blue pigment," on a $20 bill used by George Floyd, set in motion the deadly chain of events that ended with a police officer's knee on his neck, a store cashier said.
Floyd used a $20 bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes at Cup Foods on May 25, cashier Christopher Martin told jurors.
“When I saw the bill I noticed that it had a blue pigment to it, kind of of how a $100 bill will have and I found that odd so I assumed it was fake," Martin said.
If the store received any counterfeit money, Cup Foods took it out of the paychecks of employees who accepted it, according to Martin.
“I took it anyways and I was planning to just put it on my tab until I second-guessed myself," he said. "I kept examining it and then I eventually told my manager."
Police were eventually called to the Minneapolis convenience story, before then-officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd.
Martin, 19, is the first witness to testify about speaking with Floyd on the day he died under Chauvin's knee on May 25.
Employee of Cup Foods testifies George Floyd appeared to be under the influence
Christopher Martin, an employee at Cup Foods, the convenience store where George Floyd is alleged to have used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes last May, is the second witness to take the stand Wednesday. Martin said he lived above the Cup Foods at the time of Floyd's death.
Martin, 19, is the first witness to testify who spoke to Floyd on May 25.
It was also the first time the surveillance video, which shows Floyd casually walking into the store, had been shown to the public. It was played without audio.
Asked by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank whether he spoke to Floyd that day, Martin said that he did and that Floyd appeared to be under the influence when he entered the store.
"When I had asked him if he played baseball, he went on to respond to that," Martin said. "But it kind of took him a little long to get to what he was trying to say. So it would appear that he was high."
Testimony resumes with off-duty Minneapolis firefighter
Testimony in the third day of the trial resumes Wednesday with Genevieve Hansen, the off-duty firefighter who was at the scene of George Floyd’s death, returning to the witness stand.
Hansen testified Tuesday that she was out for a walk on a day off when she came upon the scene last May 25.
She said she feared for Floyd's life and desperately tried to intervene, but was rebuffed by police. She said she had offered to give him emergency medical attention or direct the officers to do so.
Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank asked Hansen how she felt being unable to use her training and tend to Floyd, which prompted an emotional response. She said she felt "totally distressed" and became visibly upset.
There were a series of testy exchanges Tuesday between Hansen and Derek Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, including when he asked her if it would be distracting to her if bystanders were yelling at her while she was trying to put out a fire.
Hansen repeatedly said it would not faze her, because she is confident in her training and in her ability to properly fight a fire.
Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the jury for the day Tuesday evening and admonished Hansen not to argue with Nelson, saying it is his job to ask her questions.
"You will not argue with the court, you will not argue with counsel," Cahill told her.
Chauvin's defense attempted to portray bystanders as angry mob that diverted officers' attention
During his opening statement Monday, the attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death claimed that the crowd of onlookers who witnessed Floyd's death last May had made the responding officers worry for their safety and diverted their attention from him.
On Tuesday, the defense attorney, Eric Nelson, doubled down. He asked four witnesses, including the teenager who recorded the widely seen video of Floyd being detained, whether they and others in the crowd were angry as they watched Floyd pinned on the pavement by the former officer, Derek Chauvin.
Of the six people who took the stand, Nelson cross-examined four of them and pushed each to suggest that the crowd of onlookers had been angry. He repeatedly asked them if they themselves shouted at officers or heard others do so.
Click here to read the full story.
'Do not argue with the court': Chauvin trial judge warns witness in tense exchange
The judge overseeing the trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd, warned a witness not to argue Tuesday after her replies to a defense attorney.
"Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel, answer the questions, do not volunteer information that is not requested," Judge Peter Cahill told Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter who was off duty at the time of Floyd's death and testified that she was not allowed to give him aid.
The judge's admonition followed Hansen's replies to defense attorney Eric Nelson.
After Nelson asked about the mood of the crowd near the May 25 police encounter that ended in Floyd's death and whether people were angry, Hansen replied: "I don't know if you've seen anybody be killed, but it's upsetting."