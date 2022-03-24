Watch live coverage as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to the Supreme Court.
top story
WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
45°
Cloudy
46° / 36°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies
- The bodies of Russian soldiers are piling up in Ukraine, as Kremlin conceals true toll of war
- Kentucky legislature overrides vetoes of bills that impact jobless and SNAP benefits
- Escaped Marshall County inmate arrested in Logan County, state police say
- Human remains found near interstates in southern Illinois
- Police searching for man charged with attempted murder in connection to Metropolis shooting
- Greitens investigator pleads guilty to evidence tampering
- How to spot hidden cameras in hotel rooms, vacation rental properties
- Kentucky State Police conducts crash reconstruction investigation for deadly Feb. 23 collisions
- Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in shelling incident in Kyiv
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.