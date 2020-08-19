(NBC News) — In what will be an historic night for the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Kamala Harris will tonight formally accept the vice presidential nomination as Joe Biden's running mate.
The first woman of color on a major party ticket, she's expected to set out a vision for a more inclusive country.
Harris is a daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India.
Her supporters are hoping she can balance a personal touch with a former prosecutor's toughness, something Dr. Jill Biden says was key to choosing the California Senator.
"We saw Kamala as a strong, fierce woman, and she stood up for what she believed, and Joe wanted a strong woman on the ticket," Dr. Biden says.
