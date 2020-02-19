LAS VEGAS (NBC) — Watch the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC, in partnership with The Nevada Independent.
Candidates participating in the debate include former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Moderators are NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent and host of MSNBC Live Hallie Jackson, senior correspondent at Noticias Telemundo Vanessa Hauc, and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.
Pre-debate coverage will begin at 7 p.m. Central Time, and the debate begins at 8 p.m.