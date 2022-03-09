FORT CAMPBELL, KY — First lady Jill Biden is delivering remarks in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where she's meeting families of soldiers deployed to support NATO allies in Europe.
Biden is visiting Fort Campbell as part of the Joining Forces Initiative, which focuses on supporting military families, including the families of active service members and veterans.
It was announced last month that some soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division would be deployed to Europe to support a joint task force to support NATO allies and partners in the region. The announcement came ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The troops were sent to Poland, a NATO ally bordering Ukraine.
Announcing the deployment in a Feb. 15 social media post, the 101st Airborne Division said Fort Campbell units would be joining elements of the 18th Airborne Corps who were already deployed in the region.