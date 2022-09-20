PADUCAH — Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal, who killed three classmates and injured five others in 1997, is entering day two of his parole hearing.
On Tuesday, the parole board will hear directly from Carneal, who is asking to be paroled after serving 25 years of his life sentence. A public viewing is also being held at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Emerging Technology Center.
On Monday, the board heard powerful testimony from victims and their families.
Following the hearing, members of the board can grant Carneal parole, defer the decision to the full board, or make him serve his life sentence.