HOUSTON, TX — Watch live coverage of the funeral for George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests around the world.
Watch live: Funeral for George Floyd held in Houston
- Jillianne Moncrief
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 1219 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN HAD DEVELOPED THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... METROPOLIS, GOLCONDA, NEW COLUMBIA AND JOPPA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 1 INCH IS POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Cloudy
78°F / 73°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Graves County man ran over by own truck hospitalized
- "Field of Dreams" becomes reality for local man
- Crews remove Confederate statue in Kentucky's largest city
- Responders free oversized load from I-24, eastbound traffic remains blocked
- Beshear says Confederate memorial in Murray should come down
- Protesters in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, rally against police brutality
- Coronavirus spread by people with no symptoms 'appears to be rare,' WHO official says
- 10-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah found safe
- Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam no longer have guns in new 'Looney Tunes Cartoons'
- SIU Cheerleaders who took a knee during national anthem reflect on nationwide protests
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.