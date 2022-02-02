Watch Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provide the latest information on winter storms expected to hit the commonwealth. The Governor will also discuss steps being taken to prepare and keep Kentuckians safe.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the affected counties have moved from a winter storm warning to an ice storm warning as the predominant concern will be freezing rain. The time of greatest ice accumulation across the warning area is expected to be between midnight and noon on Thursday. The majority of the area is likely to see at least one half inch of ice accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&
