Watch as Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on tornado damage across the commonwealth and the state’s response.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides storm damage update
- Spokesperson for candle factory says 102 workers accounted for, including 94 alive; Beshear says state hasn't verified that information
- Rescue mission continues at candle factory in Mayfield
- Amish community in need after four members of the same family perish in the storm
- A look at storm damage in Dawson Springs, Princeton and Cayce, Kentucky
- LIST: Shelters and donation sites in the Local 6 area following the devastating storms
- Woman comes home to find dog 'miraculously' alive
- Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation
- LIST: School closures in the Local 6 area
- 'When the other networks go, we're going to remain,' Local 6 Vice President and General Manager Bill Evans tells CNN
- Inmate working in Mayfield candle factory rescued from collapsed building, escapes
