Watch as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on tornado damage across the commonwealth and the state’s response.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides tornado response update
- Kentucky National Guard confirms all Mayfield candle factory workers accounted for
- Before tornado hit, Mayfield candle factory workers say supervisors threatened to fire them if they left
- Volunteers needed in Marshall County
- Dawson Springs family recounts surviving tornado
- Amish community in need after four members of the same family perish in the storm
- How to help local tornado survivors
- Free lodging available at state parks in Kentucky for storm victims
- Mayfield residents move to local hotels as city remains under curfew
- Kentucky State Parks seeking volunteers to assist tornado survivors
- 'We are all in shock': Paducah Mayor Bray releases statement after devastating tornadoes
